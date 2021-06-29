Ivey, 19 other GOP governors oppose Supreme Court expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and 19 other Republican governors on Tuesday sent a letter opposing any expansion of the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, a longshot idea pushed by some congressional Democrats.

The Republican Governors Association said the letter was sent to the Biden administration.

"Historically, cases before the Supreme Court have served as the last legal defense of state sovereignty, protecting states and our citizens from federal overreach. As Governors, we have a vested interest in ensuring that our nation’s highest court remains independent and free from political pressure or partisan power grabs," the letter signed by the 20 governors stated.

Biden, facing pressure from activists, this spring created a bipartisan commission that will study the politically incendiary ideas of expanding the court and instituting term limits for justices, among other issues. Conservatives now hold a 6-3 majority on the court.

Ivey said in a statement that she urged Biden to “put down any partisan pressures and withdraw consideration from any proposal to pack the court.”