Ivey: Alabama state offices to close for Juneteenth holiday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) —

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that state offices will close Friday for Juneteenth, the new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in America.

Ivey issued the proclamation Thursday after President Joe Biden signed a bill making June 19 a federal holiday for Juneteenth Independence Day. Ivey said that after the federal bill became law that she authorized Friday as a holiday for state employees. June 19 falls on a Saturday this year.

The Republican governor is hopeful it will become a permanent state holiday, her office said. However, it is unclear if it will.

Leah Garner, Ivey’s communications director, said it was the governor’s decision to recognize the holiday. “However, for it to be a recurring holiday, the Legislature would need to codify it. It is our hope they do so now that it is a federal holiday,” Gardner said.

If they don’t, Ivey would need to issue another memo for the next state observation, Gardner said.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler criticized Ivey’s decision to make it a state holiday for state workers, saying it's the Alabama Legislature's duty to declare state holidays.