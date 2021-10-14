 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ivey plans special session in October on redistricting

  • 0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers will gather later this month to draw new legislative and congressional district lines, a process undertaken every 10 years after census numbers are released, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.

The special session will begin Oct. 28, Ivey wrote in a letter to lawmakers. In the letter, Ivey praised the effort to boost census participation. The numbers allowed Alabama to maintain seven congressional seats instead of losing a seat as state officials had feared.

Lawmakers will draw new district lines for congressional districts, the Alabama Legislature and the state school board. District lines will shift to accommodate large population growth in, and around, areas of Baldwin County, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa and Auburn while other areas of the state saw stagnant or declining population growth.

Sen. Jim McClendon, the co-chairman of the reapportionment committee, said they are still working on the proposed maps as they try to accommodate both population changes and requests from legislators.

“Legislators want the same district they had that elected them,” McClendon said, adding that is not always possible because of court orders and requirements on drawing lines. “When we make those changes there is always resistance,” he said.

People are also reading…

As Alabama lawmakers prepare to draw new maps, a new lawsuit contends the current congressional districts are “racially gerrymandered” to limit Black voters’ influence in all but one district.

Alabama currently has one majority-minority district represented by U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, the lone Democrat and only Black member of Alabama’s congressional district. Black people make up more than 25% of the state's population and the lawsuit argues that Alabama should have a congressional map that would “afford African Americans an opportunity to elect candidates of their choice in at least two districts.”

The lawsuit was filed by two state senators and four voters.

JaTaune Bosby, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, said this will be the first full redistricting process since a key 2013 Supreme Court decision. The ruling tossed out a “pre-clearance” provision that required officials in more than a dozen, mostly Southern states to receive federal approval before making changes to the voting process.

Bosby said it will be up to the Legislature to adhere to federal law not only after the maps are drawn but throughout the entire process — and the ACLU will be watching their work.

“As the Census data confirms, all of the state’s growth over the past decade is attributable to growth in communities of color, and the new maps must adequately reflect that reality without using improper practices to dilute the voting power of Black Alabamians,” Bosby said.

Alabama’s legislative district lines approved after the 2010 Census resulted in a long-running legal battle. A three-judge panel in 2017 ordered Alabama to redraw 12 of the state’s 140 legislative districts after finding lawmakers had overly relied on race in drawing the lines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Little-known Black cemetery in Monona County added to National Register of Historic Places

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News