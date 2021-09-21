Ivey promotes Alabama prison plan ahead of special session

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Alabama over conditions in the state’s prisons, saying it is failing to protect male inmates from inmate-on-inmate violence and excessive force at the hands of prison staff.

“Buildings alone will NOT address the DOJ concerns. We need real leaders who will,” the ACLU of Alabama wrote in a tweet last week.

Ivey said Tuesday that she is considering “some reforms, possibly” in the special session and is in discussion with lawmakers.

The $1.3 billion proposal calls for at least three new prisons — at least a 4,000-bed prison in Elmore County with enhanced space for medical and mental health care needs; another at least 4,000-bed prison in Escambia County; and a women’s prison — as well as renovations to existing facilities.

The plan includes the purchase of an empty private prison in Perry County for rehabilitation programs.

The projects would be done in phases and partly funded with a $785 million bond issue, $150 million in general fund dollars and $400 million from the state’s $2.2 billion share of American Rescue Plan funds, a key lawmaker who drafted the proposal said.