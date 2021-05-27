Ivey vetoes delay of 3rd grade reading promotion requirement

Alabama lawmakers in 2019 approved several initiatives to try to boost reading scores. Beginning in the 2021-22 school year, third graders would be required to meet reading benchmarks before moving to the fourth grade. Students would have to make a minimum score on a reading assessment or demonstrate mastery of all third grade state reading standards as evidenced by a student reading portfolio.

The vetoed bill by Sen. Rodger Smitherman, a Democrat from Birmingham, would have pushed back the promotion requirement from the 2021-22 school year to the 2023-24 school year.

Supporters of a delay argue it will be unfair to force the requirement on students who were out of the traditional classroom for long stretches during the pandemic.

The Alabama Education Association, the state lobby representing public school employees, said Wednesday that teachers have called and emailed asking Ivey to sign the bill and approve the delay. The group said many Alabama teachers have not received the training required under the 2019 law.

“Students also need more time to make up for learning loss. It is not feasible to implement the law as it currently stands while students and educators are trying to recover from this unprecedented school year,” the AEA said in a statement on the legislation.