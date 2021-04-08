J&J vaccine problems hamper US military vaccines overseas

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military leaders said Thursday that recent problems with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have made it more difficult to provide shots for forces overseas, and that vaccines have been offered to service members' families or other tier two beneficiaries in only 40% of the military sites outside the U.S.

Speaking at a Pentagon press conference, they said they are making up for the Johnson & Johnson shortfall by shipping more Moderna vaccines to forces outside the country. The cold temperature and other requirements for the Pfizer vaccine make it more difficult to send overseas.

Johnson & Johnson had to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine last month because the batch did not met quality standards. The loss in expected vaccines was a greater problem for the military, because it had targeted the Johnson & Johnson shot for distribution overseas since it only requires one dose and doesn’t need the strict temperature controls that others do.

Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, told reporters that based on President Joe Biden's latest guidance for all adults, the department will begin offering vaccines to all eligible troops, family members and other beneficiaries by April 19.