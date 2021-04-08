 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
J&J vaccine problems hamper US military vaccines overseas
0 comments
AP

J&J vaccine problems hamper US military vaccines overseas

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
J&J vaccine problems hamper US military vaccines overseas

FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Miami. Despite the clamor to speed up the U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19, the first three months of the rollout suggest faster is not necessarily better.

 Marta Lavandier

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military leaders said Thursday that recent problems with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have made it more difficult to provide shots for forces overseas, and that vaccines have been offered to service members' families or other tier two beneficiaries in only 40% of the military sites outside the U.S.

Speaking at a Pentagon press conference, they said they are making up for the Johnson & Johnson shortfall by shipping more Moderna vaccines to forces outside the country. The cold temperature and other requirements for the Pfizer vaccine make it more difficult to send overseas.

Johnson & Johnson had to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine last month because the batch did not met quality standards. The loss in expected vaccines was a greater problem for the military, because it had targeted the Johnson & Johnson shot for distribution overseas since it only requires one dose and doesn’t need the strict temperature controls that others do.

Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, told reporters that based on President Joe Biden's latest guidance for all adults, the department will begin offering vaccines to all eligible troops, family members and other beneficiaries by April 19.

Some troops and their famlies overseas have expressed frustration at their inability to get a vaccine, particularly since many are in areas, including around Europe, that have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Place said that in many locations the vaccines are still being offered only to tier one individuals, which include troops who are deployed, health care or emergency workers, and beneficiaries who are 65 and older.

He added that while just 7% of the eligible Defense Department population is outside the U.S., the Pentagon is shipping 14 percent of the doses it gets to overseas locations.

“That said, if you’re a service member stationed overseas or a family member, likewise stationed overseas, and you haven’t received a vaccine and you don’t know when you’ll be able to, these numbers mean nothing,” said Place. “And it’s understandably frustrating.”

Place said that he expects to be able to deliver at least an initial dose to every eligible Defense Department person overseas who wants one by the middle of May.

Military officials from across the services said that they are seeing an increase in the rate of those agreeing to take the vaccine.

In mid-February, military officials said that thousands of service members were refusing or putting off the COVID-19 vaccine, prompting Defense leaders to beef up efforts to educate troops about the shots, which are strictly voluntary.

Over time, however, Place said that the acceptance rate is growing, althought the Pentagon has not provided numbers and has said it doesn't collect data on those who opt out of the vaccine.

“We continue to see many individuals who were taking a wait and see approach now coming in for the vaccine,” he said.

National Guard leaders said Thursday that close to 18 percent of their forces - or more thanh 76,000 — have been fully vaccinated, and another 111,000 have gotten at least one shot. Guard troops are also working in many states to help deliver the vaccine, particularly in more remote or underserved locations.

There are more than 2,200 guard members spread across 1,000 different sites, including mobile vaccination centers, who are providing vaccines. As of this week, Guard members had administered 6 million shots to people around the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Powell: 'We're not going back to the same economy'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

+4
AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration
National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans disapprove than approve of how President Joe Biden is handling the sharply increasing number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, and approval of his efforts on larger immigration policy falls short of other top issues — suggesting it could be a weak point for the new administration.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News