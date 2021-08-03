Jack Ballard announces run for Montana's US House seat

“The American dream is increasingly out of reach for many Montanans. Wages aren’t increasing much, but the costs of housing and health care are skyrocketing," he said in a statement.

He also said there is need for a federal response to climate change to support Montana's agriculture and outdoor recreation industries.

“The stress of drought and wildfire is crippling two of our state’s most important industries," he said. “We desperately need innovation and investment at the federal level to reduce the devastation of an increasingly hot and dry climate.”

Ballard previously ran for U.S. Senate in an effort to unseat Republican Sen. Steve Daines in 2020, but withdrew from the race in 2019 after he was diagnosed with symptoms of a heart condition. He now says he is in good health and does not anticipate any problems that would impact his ability to campaign.

Republicans have held the state’s at-large U.S. House seat for nearly a quarter of a century, but Ballard says his experience growing up and working in eastern Montana has prepared him to court the votes of moderate Republicans and independents.

“I understand Montana. I've lived here my entire life. I'm a genuine outdoorsman,” he said. “I intend to focus on issues where I think there are moderate Republicans, independents who, like myself, want to move forward toward addressing some of the bigger problems that we have.”

