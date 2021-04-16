Jackson atop NC Senate fundraising; Walker coffers also full

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state Sen. Jeff Jackson had a sizeable fundraising advantage entering this month over other Democratic opponents in the 2022 U.S. Senate race, while a former Republican congressman running also has flush coffers so far, according to new campaign finance reports.

Jackson's committee raised nearly $1.3 million between the time he announced his candidacy in late January and the end of March, and had more than $838,000 in cash on hand. He also outraised former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a Republican who announced his bid in December to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr.

Walker brought in $209,000 during the first quarter, which is less than one-sixth of Jackson's fundraising haul. He entered April with nearly $913,000 at his disposal, as his committee had more than $572,000 in cash before he launched his candidacy. First-quarter reports were due Thursday.

The competition to replace Burr is expected to be among the costliest campaigns in 2022, as Democrats look to pick up the open seat and expand a majority in the U.S. Senate allowed now only by Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking votes. Republicans, meanwhile, are looking to retake control of the chamber so they can serve as a greater check on President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.