Jackson law officers say they need help to cut violent crime

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Law officers, community leaders, and residents are meeting to discuss ways of curbing Jackson’s soaring crime rate.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s office are teaming up to assist law enforcement to help combat crime, but they say the effort can’t be done alone, WAPT-TV reported.

At a Thursday meeting, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said that everyone in the community must work together to stem violent crime in the state capital city.

“We need all communities, individuals, businesses, churches, whatever stakeholders to be on board to help us with the situation that we’re currently facing right now,” Jones said.

One topic of discussion at Thursday'(s meeting was the partnership between federal authorities and local officials known as V-GRIP. It’s an acronym for the Violent Fund Reduction and Interdiction Program.

