 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Jackson law officers say they need help to cut violent crime

  • Updated
  • 0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Law officers, community leaders, and residents are meeting to discuss ways of curbing Jackson’s soaring crime rate.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s office are teaming up to assist law enforcement to help combat crime, but they say the effort can’t be done alone, WAPT-TV reported.

At a Thursday meeting, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said that everyone in the community must work together to stem violent crime in the state capital city.

“We need all communities, individuals, businesses, churches, whatever stakeholders to be on board to help us with the situation that we’re currently facing right now,” Jones said.

One topic of discussion at Thursday'(s meeting was the partnership between federal authorities and local officials known as V-GRIP. It’s an acronym for the Violent Fund Reduction and Interdiction Program.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WAPT-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

WASHINGTON (AP) — As winter deepens, a grim situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. Freezing temperatures are compounding misery from the downward spiral that has come with the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover.

Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso's leader after army mutiny

Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso's leader after army mutiny

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunfire rang out late Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's embattled President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, raising the specter that a military coup might still be under way after mutinous soldiers seized a military base earlier in the day.

Watch Now: Related Video

More than 60 puppies rescued from the freezing streets of eastern Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News