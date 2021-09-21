 Skip to main content
Jackson mayor: Workers must prove vaccinations by Oct. 15
AP

Jackson mayor: Workers must prove vaccinations by Oct. 15

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson’s mayor has extended a deadline for city workers to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Jackson Mayor Antar Lumumba signed an executive order setting the date for Oct. 15.

The extension also applies to contractors and subcontractors who are paid in whole or in part from funds provided under a city contract, WLBT-TV reported.

Those who choose not to provide proof of vaccination must undergo weekly testing at their own expense. Employees who don’t show their vaccination status must also wear masks at own times while at work.

