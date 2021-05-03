Jail guard arrested for indecent behavior with girl, fired

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy has been fired after his arrest on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile, the sheriff's office said Monday.

Bond has been set at $450,000 for James C. Trahan, 42, of Moss Bluff, formerly a guard at the Calcasieu Correctional Center, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

It was not immediately clear whether Trahan has an attorney who could speak for him.

“I am very disturbed by this incident and sorry for the victim.... Criminal activity will not be tolerated at our department," Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

Trahan was arrested and fired Sunday, a day after detectives received a complaint alleging that Trahan had been inappropriately touching a girl since she was 6 years old, according to the news release. It did not give her current age or the duration of the alleged behavior.

He had been with the department for about 15 years.

