Jan. 6 committee seeking records on Milley's China calls

“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley told him in an October call, according to the book. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.” Another call was placed two days after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The statement from the leaders of the panel, created by the House to investigate the insurrection, comes as it reviews thousands of pages of documents requested from multiple federal agencies and technology companies about the insurrection and its origins. Thompson and Cheney said in the statement that the panel is “dedicated to telling the complete story of the unprecedented and extraordinary events of January 6th, including all steps that led to what happened that day, and the specific actions and activities that followed between January 6th and January 20th, 2021," the day Biden took office.

Milley was appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs in 2019 by Trump and has remained in the position in Biden’s administration. Both Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have said they have confidence in Milley as some Republicans in Congress urge his firing.