 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
AP

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas counsel who resisted Trump schemes

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued a subpoena Wednesday to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, whose reported resistance to Donald Trump's schemes to overturn his 2020 election defeat has made him a long-sought and potentially revelatory witness.

Cipollone is said to have stridently and repeatedly warned the former president and his allies against their efforts to challenge the election, at one point threatening to resign as Trump eyed a dramatic reshuffling atop the Justice Department. One witness said Cipollone referred to a proposed letter making false claims about voter fraud as a “murder-suicide pact.” Another witness said Cipollone had warned her that Trump was at risk of committing “every crime imaginable.”

It's the first action from the committee since Tuesday's dramatic testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, whose gripping account of what she saw and heard as an aide in the White House raised new questions about whether Trump or some of his allies could face criminal liability. As Trump's top White House lawyer, Cipollone was present for key meetings in the turbulent weeks after the election when Trump and associates — including GOP lawmakers and lawyer Rudy Giuliani — debated and plotted ways to challenge the election.

People are also reading…

The subpoena sets the stage for a possibly protracted legal fight between a Congress determined to assert its authority and a former executive branch employee privy to intimate and sensitive Oval Office deliberations. As White House counsel, effectively the administration’s chief lawyer, Cipollone could try to argue that his conversations with the president are privileged and that he is therefore exempt from testifying, though such claims would likely need to be resolved in the courts.

The committee pressed ahead anyway, saying Cipollone could have information about several efforts by Trump allies to subvert the Electoral College, from organizing so-called alternate electors in states Biden won to trying to appoint a loyalist as attorney general who championed false theories of voter fraud. While Cipollone has sat for an informal interview in April, the committee said it required his cooperation on the record after it obtained evidence about which he was “uniquely positioned to testify.”

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel’s Republican vice chairwoman, suggested that Cipollone had resisted transcribed testimony because of concerns about executive privilege. In a statement announcing the subpoena, they said that “any concerns Mr. Cipollone has about the institutional prerogatives of the office he previously held are clearly outweighed by the need for his testimony.”

“We are left with no choice but to issue you this subpoena,” Thompson wrote in a letter to Cipollone.

While Cipollone's words and warnings have been prominent throughout the public hearings this month, Hutchinson shared more about his actions, revealing that he was trying frantically in the days before Jan. 6 to prevent Trump from going to the Capitol as the election results were certified.

On Jan. 3, Cipollone warned that there were “serious legal concerns” if Trump accompanied the protesters to the Capitol, saying, “We need to make sure that this doesn’t happen.” By the morning of Jan. 6, Cipollone was urging Hutchinson, then an aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows, to “keep in touch” about any possible movements by the president and “please make sure we don't go up to the Capitol, Cassidy.”

If Trump did go to the Capitol, Hutchinson recalled Cipollone saying, “we're going to get charged with every crime imaginable.” He had previously identified obstruction of justice or defrauding the electoral count as among the possibilities, she said.

Back at the White House as the violent insurrection unfolded that afternoon, Hutchinson again placed Cipollone at the center of events, recounting how he at one point came "barreling down the hallway” for an urgent conversation with Meadows.

“And I remember Pat saying to him something to the effect of, the rioters have gotten to the Capitol, Mark. We need to go down and see the president now. And Mark looked up at him and said, he doesn’t want to do anything, Pat.”

Hutchinson said she also heard Meadows tell Cipollone that Trump was sympathetic to rioters wanting to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence over his refusal to try and stop the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.

“You heard it, Pat,” Meadows told Cipollone, in her recollection. “He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn't think they're doing anything wrong.”

The Jan. 6 committee said it issued the subpoena in order to have Cipollone's testify on the record, something they said "other former White House counsels have done in other congressional investigations.” An on-the-record interview would be transcribed, while informal interviews generally are not.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, the other Republican on the committee, said last week that Cipollone told the committee he tried to intervene when he heard Trump was being advised by Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who wanted to push false claims of voter fraud. Federal agents recently seized Clark's cell phone and conducted a search of his Virginia home.

Clark had drafted a letter for key swing states that was never sent but would have falsely claimed the department had discovered troubling irregularities in the election. Cipollone was quoted by one witness as having told Trump in an Oval Office meeting that the letter was a “murder-suicide pact.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump White House aide, now in spotlight

Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump White House aide, now in spotlight

Two years after completing a White House summer internship, Cassidy Hutchinson was in the room where the president’s top aides debated how they could overturn his election loss. The former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows testified Tuesday at a surprise hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Hutchinson disclosed new details about what Meadows and former President Donald Trump knew about possible violence at the Jan. 6 rally. She testified that she heard Trump demand that attendees not be screened, saying, “I don’t effing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me.”

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

President Joe Biden has signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades. The bipartisan compromise seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two world leader summits in Europe. The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous. Most of its $13 billion cost will help bolster mental health programs and aid schools

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

The lawyer for the ex-wife of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens says the family has been subjected to “serious threats” in the days since Greitens released a violent campaign video in which he declares he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only. During a Thursday hearing in the couple's child custody case in Columbia, Missouri, attorney Helen Wade said the video “has created a situation where others may perceive it as a call to arms.” Greitens was not at the hearing but his attorney called it “disingenuous” to suggest that Greitens “would want harm to befall" his ex-wife.

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

The latest testimony about the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has Donald Trump rebuffing his own security’s warnings about armed protesters in the crowd gathering for a rally near the White House. A former White House aide also tells the House committee investigating the attack that Trump desperately attempted to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol. In her testimony Tuesday, Cassidy Hutchinson described an angry, defiant president who grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to allow him go to the Capitol. Trump has dismissed her as “a total phony.”

US boosting military presence in Europe amid Russia threat

US boosting military presence in Europe amid Russia threat

President Joe Biden says the U.S. is enhancing its military presence in Europe for the long haul to bolster regional security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden outlined the plan during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's annual leaders' summit in Madrid. Biden says “NATO is strong and united." He says steps taken at the summit will augment its “collective strength.” Biden says the U.S. will establish a permanent headquarters in Poland and send two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the United Kingdom. The U.S. is also sending more air defense and other capabilities to Germany and Italy.

Bosnian Serb leader prays for Trump's return, praises Putin

Bosnian Serb leader prays for Trump's return, praises Putin

The leader of Bosnia’s Serbs says he hopes former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to power. Milorad Dodik said on Sunday that Serbs will “wait for appropriate global circumstances” to reach for their goal of seceding from Bosnia, which he called an “unsustainable state.” Dodik made the comments at a gathering marking the start of Bosnia's bloody breakup of Bosnia 30 years ago. More than 100,000 people died before a U.S.-brokered peace deal ended the country's 1992-95 war. Russia’s war in Ukraine has aroused fears that the turmoil could spill over to the volatile Balkans. Dodik met with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month and says he's proud to have done so.

As Senate-confirmed justices end Roe, how will voters react?

As Senate-confirmed justices end Roe, how will voters react?

The end of Roe v. Wade started in the Senate. The Senate Republican partnership with President Donald Trump to confirm conservative justices paved the way for the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on abortion rights. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell set the strategy in motion years ago, changing the Senate’s rules to achieve its goal. Trump and McConnell also had the backing of almost all Republican senators. Lawmakers head into the midterm elections in November with control of Congress at stake and elections serving as a referendum on the future of abortion access. Democrats vow legislation to protect abortion access and Republicans want to impose further limits.

Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next

Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next

The Senate has approved a bipartisan gun violence bill. The vote late Thursday clears the way for expected House passage Friday of what will be Congress’ most far-reaching response in decades to the nation’s run of brutal mass shootings. Republicans have long derailed Democratic efforts to curb firearms. But after last month's mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, Democrats and some Republicans decided that congressional inaction was untenable. It took nearly a month of closed-door talks but a group of senators from both parties emerged with a compromise embodying incremental but impactful movement.

Arizona lawmakers approve bipartisan $18 billion budget

Arizona lawmakers approve bipartisan $18 billion budget

Arizona’s legislature has approved a bipartisan $18 billion spending plan making substantial investments in public schools and new highways. The budget passed early Thursday also pays down long-term debts and includes no major tax cuts. The improbable bipartisanship was enabled by an unprecedented surplus topping $5 billion, which allowed for a broad array of new spending and savings. More than half a billion goes to K-12 schools, and a proposal to expand private school subsidies was dropped. Republican leaders tried for months to craft a much more limited plan without Democratic support before looking across the aisle for votes.

Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east

Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east

Russian forces are seeking to swallow up the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region while pressing their momentum following the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the charred ruins of Sievierodonetsk. The military said Moscow-backed separatists were now in full control of the chemical plant that was the last Ukrainian holdout in the city. Russia also launched dozens of missiles Saturday on several areas across the country far from the heart of the eastern battles. Ukraine's air command says some of the missiles were fired from Russian long-range Tu-22 bombers deployed to Belarus for the first time. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Moscow plans to supply Belarus with the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile system.

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Dubai center where sick turtles recover before returning to sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News