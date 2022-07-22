 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Jan. 6 probes: What's next for Congress, criminal cases

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — This isn't the end of the Capitol riot story.

The House committee investigating the deadly events of a fateful, chilly January day — now a year and a half in the past — has wrapped up its hot summer series of televised hearings, each featuring revelatory details about the day of violence itself or the weeks of efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss.

But the Jan. 6 committee is preparing for more hearings in September, and investigations persist in multiple jurisdictions and venues. New details will be unearthed. Additional criminal cases against the rioters who stormed the Capitol are a safe bet. Other prosecutions — Georgia Republicans were recently warned they could face charges — could be on the horizon, too.

A look at what lies ahead:

People are also reading…

THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT:

In keeping with department protocol, federal prosecutors haven't said anything publicly about scrutiny of Trump himself.

Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters Wednesday that “we do not do our investigations in public." But he left no doubt about the scope of the probe, calling it “the most important investigation that the Justice Department has ever entered into.”

He also said “no person is above the law” and vowed to hold wrongdoers “at any level" accountable as signs point to an investigation that is intensifying rather than winding down.

Officials have so far arrested more than 855 people in connection with the riot, and the work to identify those who broke into the building continues. Yet the investigation goes far beyond that, as prosecutors in recent weeks have made clear their interest in broader efforts by Trump allies to undo the election results.

Last month, the FBI opened a new front of investigative activity by seizing records from a group of Republicans who served as fake electors in battleground states won by Democrat Joe Biden. Trump and his allies pushed officials in those states to replace Biden's duly selected electors with ones who supported him as they advanced claims that his victory had been stolen.

As for Trump, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, it remains unclear whether prosecutors might eventually seek to bring criminal charges.

Legal experts have said damaging testimony from the hearings, including the assertion that he sought to join his supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6 or that he dismissed warnings that many had weapons, gives prosecutors territory to explore. Some have said his overall campaign to cast aside the election results, and his desire to interfere with the congressional certification of the count, could amount to a criminal conspiracy to defraud the the United States.

As Democrats pressure Garland to make a decision, he and his team say their decisions are based on the facts, the evidence and the law. There are other considerations, though, that could conceivably come into play even if prosecutors assemble strong evidence.

Any prosecution of Trump is likely to further inflame tensions in an already deeply polarized country. And if the former president were to soon announce another run for office, a decision to charge him could inject the department deeply into presidential politics.

AT THE CAPITOL:

The committee’s investigation isn’t over, and the panel plans to hold new hearings in September. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chairwoman, says the nine-member panel "has far more evidence to share with the American people and more to gather.”

“Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued and the dam has begun to break,” Cheney said Thursday. “We have considerably more to do."

One major unresolved question is whether the committee will call Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence to testify. Members have debated whether to summon Trump, the main focus of their probe but a witness who has railed against the investigation, denied much of the evidence and whose credibility would be open to attack.

The panel could also invite Pence for closed-door testimony or ask him to answer written questions. Members have debated whether he is needed since many of his closest aides have already testified. His top lawyer at the White House, Greg Jacob, testified at one of the committee’s hearings in June and characterized much of Pence’s thought process during the time when Trump was pressuring him to try and block or delay Biden’s win.

Another timing factor: If Republicans take over the House in November’s midterm elections, the committee is likely to be disbanded in January. Its Democratic chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, has said it will issue a report before the end of the year.

The committee is also expected to weigh in on possible legislative changes to the Electoral Count Act, which governs how a president is certified by Congress. A bipartisan group of senators this week released proposed changes to the law that would clarify the way states submit electors and the vice president tallies the votes. Trump and his allies tried to find loopholes in the law ahead of Jan. 6 as the former president worked to overturn his defeat to Biden. Pence refused to go along.

GEORGIA:

The inquiry that perhaps poses the most immediate peril to Trump is based in Fulton County, Georgia, where District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating efforts by the former president to get state officials to undo his election loss by imploring them to “find” votes he — falsely — claimed had been stolen from them.

Willis has said she is contemplating subpoenaing Trump for his testimony, a move that would seek to force him to cooperate with a criminal probe even as he lays the groundwork for another run for office.

Prosecutors have already sought the testimony of several Trump associates, including lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. They've also advised 16 Georgia Republicans that they are at risk of being indicted. Those Republicans signed a certificate asserting that Trump had won the presidential election and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors, even though Biden had won the state and a slate of Democratic electors had been certified.

The investigation’s scope includes a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that call, Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in the state.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said during that call. “Because we won the state.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He has repeatedly described his call to Raffensperger as “perfect.”

Follow AP’s coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings at https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Republican primaries this year have revealed a new political strategy for numerous candidates. They're running on a platform that denies President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. And as some of those same candidates lose their own primaries, they’re insisting without evidence that their races were rigged, too. The primary losers have a role model in Trump himself. After he lost the Iowa caucuses in 2016, Trump baselessly claimed fraud and demanded an investigation. When he was elected president later that year, he claimed that fraud was the reason Democrat Hillary Clinton won more votes than he did. Trump set up a commission to try to prove that. That commission was disbanded when it failed to produce any evidence.

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

A prominent Black community leader says a nonprofit director in San Francisco's Fillmore district was brutally beaten by two allegedly homeless men. Police say they arrived at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center around 11 a.m. Friday to find one of two suspects and the victim. Rev. Amos Brown says James Spingola was beaten with a wooden plank after asking two men to move away from the center's front doorstep. Brown says the Black neighborhood is under siege by homeless people engaging in crime and drugs. He wants more action by city leaders to protect the neighborhood and help homeless people.

Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

A ban on certain semi-automatic weapons is moving forward in the House. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have begun considering legislation to ban some assault-type weapons. If the measure passes, it would be the most far-reaching response yet to this summer’s mass shootings. But passage is far from assured. Some moderate Democrats are wary of voting on sweeping gun controls before the November elections. And the bill seems to have little chance of becoming law due to opposition in the Senate. The push for a ban on assault-type weapons comes nearly two decades after Congress allowed similar restrictions to lapse.

Senators propose changes to electors law after Capitol riot

Senators propose changes to electors law after Capitol riot

A bipartisan group of senators has reached agreement on proposed changes to the Electoral Count Act. That's the post-Civil War-era law for certifying presidential elections. The law came under intense scrutiny after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The changes proposed Wednesday are twofold: One would update the law to clarify the way states submit electors and the vice president tallies the votes in Congress. The other would bolster security for state and local election officials who have endured harassment.

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee has closed out its set of summer hearings with its most detailed focus yet on the investigation’s main target: former President Donald Trump. The panel on Thursday examined Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as hundreds of his supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol, going through the deadly afternoon in minute-by-minute fashion to show how long it took the former president to call off the rioters. The panel focused on 187 minutes that day, between Trump’s call for his supporters to march to the Capitol and when he told them to go home.

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, members of Congress and even his family, Donald Trump refused on Jan. 6 to call off the mob attack at the Capitol. Instead the defeated president told supporters in a video address they were “very special” as he finally sent them home at day's end. One aide said at Thursday night's hearing of the Jan. 6 House committee that Trump poured “gasoline on the fire” of the attack  rather than calling off the mob laying siege. They said Trump was well aware of the deadly attack after sending his supporters to fight for his lost presidency.

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, “This is an emergency and I will look at it that way.” The president stopped short Wednesday of issuing a formal declaration of a climate emergency. Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking such a declaration after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming. Biden he hinted such a step could be coming. During a speech at a former coal-powered plan in Massachusetts, Biden said he would use his executive powers to turn concern about a climate emergency into “formal, official government actions.”

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

A far-right Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for governor. Dan Cox defeated a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan. 6 panel: Trump spurned pleas to call off mob

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News