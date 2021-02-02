January was Nevada's deadliest virus month, Washoe improves

Labus said data showed that the state is averaging 16 deaths a day over the past two weeks.

Caleb Cage, Nevada’s COVID-19 response director, said an increase in deaths associated with the most recent holidays are likely to continue for several more weeks before they start declining.

He also the fatalities in the daily report could be understated because reporting of the death and case figures during weekends often results in lower numbers on Mondays.

“My thoughts are heavy each day when new deaths are reported, as I know that each death represents another Nevadan whose life was cut off far too soon due to the virus,” Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said.

The virus death toll statewide started rising last summer and was accelerating fastest from early November to mid-December. Washoe County didn’t record its 100th death until July 16. It reached 200 on Nov. 2 before adding another 100 over the next 31 days to top 300 on Dec. 3 and another 100 the next two weeks to reach 404 on Dec. 18.

The steady rise continued the next two weeks to 505 on Jan. 3 with a December total of 211. But the death toll since has slowed dramatically with a total of 111 deaths in January. The county total stood at 601 on Monday dating to the first death last March.