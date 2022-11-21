 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Japan nuclear watchdog considering extending reactor life

  • Updated
  • 0
Japan Nuclear

Nuclear Regulation Authority Commissioner Shinsuke Yamanaka speaks at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Monday Nov. 21, 2022. Japanese nuclear regulators are considering revising a safety evaluation system to allow aging reactors to operate beyond the current 60-year limit, but the move is aimed at preventing safety lapses and is not motivated by government efforts to increase use of nuclear power, the official said Monday.

 Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Kyodo News

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese nuclear regulators are considering revising a safety evaluation system to allow aging reactors to operate beyond the current 60-year limit, but the move is aimed at preventing safety lapses and is not motivated by government efforts to increase use of nuclear power, an official said Monday.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority Commission, at the request of the Economy and Industry Ministry, has drafted a plan to scrap the 60-year limit and replace it with a system of potential extensions granted every 10 years after 30 years of operation.

That would be a major change from the current 40-year limit with a possible one-time extension of up to 20 years, a rule that was adopted under stricter safety standards set after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster.

The draft plan still has to be formally approved.

People are also reading…

The move has prompted mixed reactions from the public. Nuclear Regulation Authority Commissioner Shinsuke Yamanaka denied criticism that the watchdog may have yielded to government pressure to prolong the operational lifespan of reactors.

“Our judgment in our safety inspections is not affected, no matter what the government policy may be,” Yamanaka said. “We have no intention of making any compromise in our strict safety checks.”

Yamanaka stressed that his agency had not initiated the change and was responding to the government’s request in order to ensure safety.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in August that Japan needs to consider all options in its energy mix, including nuclear, to bolster its “green transformation” to curb emissions of greenhouse gases and secure a stable energy supply. Japan has pledged to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Anti-nuclear sentiment and safety concerns rose sharply in Japan after the Fukushima disaster, but the government has been pushing for a return to nuclear power amid worries of energy shortages following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a global push to reduce greenhouse gases. Japan has faced criticism for saying it will phase out fossil fuel use by 2050 without giving a clear timeline.

While maintaining a 20%-22% target for nuclear energy as part of its energy mix for 2030, Japan’s government previously insisted it was not considering building new nuclear plants or replacing aged reactors, apparently to avoid triggering criticism from a still wary public.

Kishida, in a major shift toward a greater use of nuclear energy, asked a government panel to decide by the end of this year on a proposal for development and construction of “new innovative reactors,” such as small modular nuclear reactors, while also asking nuclear officials and experts to consider extending the operational lifespan of aging reactors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.” Trump made his plans official Tuesday night after teasing the potential of a comeback since before he even left the White House in 2021. He had hoped to piggyback off expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections and stave off potential challengers. Instead, Trump is facing blame for the party’s underwhelming performance, with many seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a rising alternative. If Trump is ultimately successful, he would be just the second president in U.S. history to serve two nonconsecutive terms.

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian and asked for more evidence. The NATO chief and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. Japan's defense minister says the missile's range could potentially cover the entire mainland United States. The United States quickly slammed the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan. North Korea’s recent run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal as China and Russia oppose U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions against it.

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard, as the aircraft flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions and life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia were seen as directing the blame for the downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has always denied any connection. The trial was held in a courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport where Flight MH17 took off for Malaysia. Since they are still at large, it's unlikely those convicted will serve any time.

Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended in win for food prices

Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended in win for food prices

A wartime agreement that unblocked grain shipments from Ukraine and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by four months. The announcement Thursday from United Nations and other parties to the deal prevents a price shock to some of the world’s most vulnerable countries where many are struggling with hunger. Struck during Russia's war in Ukraine, the initiative established a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address concerns that cargo vessels might carry weapons or launch attacks. The deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey on July 22 was due to expire Saturday. Russia confirmed the extension but said it expected progress on removing obstacles to exporting its food and fertilizers.

Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?

Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?

The company that makes Jack Daniel’s is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey’s signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the Supreme Court. Jack Daniel’s has asked the justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the plastic Bad Spaniels toy. The high court could say as soon as Monday whether the justices will agree. A number of major companies from the makers of Campbell Soup to outdoor brand Patagonia and jeans maker Levi Strauss have urged the justices to take what they say is an important case for trademark law. The toy’s maker says Jack Daniel’s can’t take a joke.

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority

Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power to investigate the Biden administration and in particular the president’s son. But their midterms miss has emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller margins than anticipated, with Biden aides and Democrats feeling like voters punished the GOP for reliance on conspiracy theories and Donald Trump-fueled lies over the 2020 election. Democrats outside the White House have mobilized to combat what they anticipate will be a steady stream of misinformation from the House.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cherokee museum hires archeologist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News