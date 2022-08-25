TOKYO (AP) — Japan's national police chief says he will resign to take responsibility over former leader Shinzo Abe's shooting death.
Japan's national police chief says he will resign to take responsibility over former leader Shinzo Abe's shooting death
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The far-right candidate who aspires to be Italy’s first female premier has come under fire from opponents for posting a pixelized video that purports to show a woman being raped by an asylum-seeker. Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party that has neo-fascist roots, on Sunday evening reposted a video from an Italian news site taken by a witness from a window. The woman in the video, identified as Ukrainian, can be heard yelling in distress. A 27-year-old asylum-seeker from Guinea has been arrested in the attack. Meloni's main opponent in Italy's Sept. 25 parliamentary vote, Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta, said reposting the video went beyond “the bounds of dignity and decency.”
Russian authorities say a car bomb killed the adult daughter of an influential political theorist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain.” The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated a bomb exploded in the SUV driven by 29-year-old Daria Dugina. She was a TV commentator and the daughter of nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin. Russian media say the explosion took place as she was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father, a vehement supporter of Russia sending troops into Ukraine. An adviser to Ukraine's president denied Ukrainian involvement in the car bomb attack.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January, according to three people familiar with the plan. Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, and from moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness. The delay in Biden’s decision has only heightened the anticipation for what his own aides acknowledge represents a political no-win situation. Down-to-the-wire decision-making has been a hallmark of the Biden White House, but the delay on student loans reflects the vexing challenge confronting him in fulfilling a key campaign promise.
President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combatting a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S. The Democrat is working to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.” The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, highlighting the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy. Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May, aiming to address a succession of hate-driven violence in cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
President Joe Biden calls Finland and Sweden “our allies of the high north.” And their addition to NATO could bring military and territorial advantages to the Western defense alliance. That’s especially so as the rapid melting of the Arctic from climate change awakens strategic rivalries at the top of the world. The two Nordic nations rushed to join NATO after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February. Two-thirds of NATO's 30 member nations have approved their membership so far. NATO would be bringing in two sophisticated militaries and, in Finland’s case, a remarkable tradition of national defense, and skill at Arctic fighting, even on skis and snowshoes.
Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison. The Justice Department announced the charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon on Thursday. The charges come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why the known “snitch” was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing. The men were charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder. Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazelton in October 2018 hours after he was transferred from a prison in Florida, where he had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes.
A Ukrainian general says Russia’s invasion has already killed some 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers and their children must be taken care of. Meanwhile, the fighting on Monday showed no signs that the nearly six-month war is abating. The southern city of Nikopol was hit by shelling again — part of a relentless Russian barrage since July 12. Russia, for its part, blamed Ukrainian spy agencies for the car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow over the weekend that killed the daughter of a far-right Russian nationalist. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the car bombing. Russia has asked the U.N. Security Council to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Both sides blame each other for shelling near the plant.
Former Vice President Mike Pence says he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss’s estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified.” Pence also told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he didn't want to “prejudge” the contents seized by the government “until we know all the facts.”
Former President Donald Trump has had a lifelong habit of collecting things. That's been combined with more recent activities: disregarding the rules of government record keeping, careless handling of classified information, and fostering a chaotic transition as he refused to concede defeat in 2020. Now a federal investigation into Trump's handling of documents is posing extraordinary legal and political challenges for him. One of Trump's national security advisers, John Bolton, says that he and others often tried to explain the risks of exposing sensitive information but that it didn't sink in. Bolton says he thinks Trump probably considered the documents to be “souvenirs” worth collecting.
Tuesday’s primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the right to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest. In New York, redistricting has left two longtime House Democratic colleagues, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, competing for the same seat. Oklahoma Republicans will choose between two Trump loyalists competing in a runoff to be their party’s nominee to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. He has more than four years left on his term.