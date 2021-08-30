 Skip to main content
Jeff Colyer drops out of Kansas governor’s race
Jeff Colyer drops out of Kansas governor’s race

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer announced Monday that he is dropping out of the 2022 race for governor after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“While I have always focused on helping others, for the next few weeks I am going to focus on my health," said Colyer, a physician who served as governor for a little less than a year in 2018.

In his announcement, Colyer said he was endorsing Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Colyer had been Schmidt’s main rival for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s reelection. Schmidt already had received endorsements from Kansas political icons Bob Dole and Pat Roberts.

Schmidt and Kansas Republican Party Chairman Mike Kuckelman wished Colyer well in overcoming his health challenges but urged Republicans to come together to defeat Kelly.

“In 2022, we will be returning commonsense and conservative leadership to the governor’s office," Kuckelman said in a written statement.

Colyer was elevated from lieutenant governor when GOP Gov. Sam Brownback resigned to become U.S. ambassador at large for international religious freedom. He narrowly lost his 2018 primary bid to polarizing conservative Kris Kobach, who alienated moderate GOP and independent voters and lost to Kelly that November.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

