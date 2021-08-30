Jeff Colyer has cancer, drops out of Kansas governor’s race

Colyer's withdrawal from the governor's race leaves Schmidt as the frontrunner. Schmidt, who has been attorney general since 2010, had already received endorsements from former U.S. Sens. Bob Dole and Pat Roberts.

“It is like the end of a primary that really didn’t happen," said political scientist Bob Beatty, of Washburn University in Topeka. “It restarts the Republican primary with a very powerful frontrunner, and it completely reshapes the entire governor’s race right now. We went from a battle of political giants to now one candidate standing atop the hill looking to see if anyone wants to take him on."

University of Kansas political scientist Patrick Miller said if other Republicans want to run, they need to decide quickly.

“There is room,” Miller said, “but that door is going to close sooner rather than later.”

Kansas Republican Party Chairman Mike Kuckelman said that he hadn't heard of any other potential GOP candidates and said he doubted that Colyer's departure would change that. He said his expectation is that the party will “unify very quickly" behind Schmidt.