Jefferson Parish Republican abruptly resigns from La. House
  • Updated
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana lawmaker from Jefferson Parish has abruptly resigned from his elected position.

The House of Representatives clerk's office confirmed Tuesday that Republican Rep. Charles Henry submitted his resignation to House Speaker Clay Schexnayder on Monday. The resignation from the 105-member chamber was effective immediately.

“As of today, he is no longer a member,” said House Clerk Michelle Fontenot.

Henry was elected to the seat in 2019. Previously, he had been chief of staff for Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

Henry didn't provide a reason in his resignation letter and didn't offer a public statement about his exit from the House. He didn't return a phone call seeking information. His brother, Republican state Sen. Cameron Henry, and Schexnayder also didn't immediately respond to calls for comment.

