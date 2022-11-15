 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Jeopardy!' champ says Ohio bill would endanger trans youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Jeopardy!” championAmy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors.

The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy’s “Tournament of Champions,” is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse.

The bill would ban the use of puberty blockers, hormones and gender reassignment surgery for children under the age of 18. Doctors could face professional discipline and civil lawsuits for violations if the bill is passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed into law.

"It’s so important that LGBTQ+ Ohioans and those who love them fight to protect the children whose health and safety would be endangered by this misguided legislation,” said Schneider in a statement shared by the advocacy group Equality Ohio.

One of the bill's sponsors, GOP Rep. Gary Click, said that the bill is about making sure that children's “rights to choose" whether or not they will participate in gender-affirming procedures or therapies are saved for after they turn 18 and are "best able to provide informed consent.”

In June, Republicans in the Ohio House passed legislation that bars transgender girls from competing in school sports. However, the fate of that bill is not clear. GOP Gov. Mike DeWine has questioned the need for such a ban, and said it should be handled by leagues and athletic associations.

Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

