Jesse Jackson among 35 arrested for sit-in at Sinema office

“I taught kids for 25 years that this is what you have to do to change things, and now it’s time to step up,” Barry Smith, a 59-year-old retired school teacher from Phoenix, said through tears as he sat outside Sinema’s office preparing to be arrested. “We’re supposed to be a democracy, so having a minority running the Senate is just so infuriating.”

Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, said Sinema’s opposition to changing the filibuster is imperiling not only voting-rights legislation but minimum wage, immigration and climate measures.

Sinema supports the voting-rights legislation, but critics say her support is hollow if she stands in the way of procedural changes that would actually allow it to be enacted. She is with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on bipartisan legislation to raise the minimum wage, but any proposal they develop is unlikely to be as high as the $15 sought by many in the labor movement.

“The filibuster compels moderation and helps protect the country from wild swings between opposing policy poles,” she wrote in the Washington Post last month in the most extensive explanation of her views that she's given.

