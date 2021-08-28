Jesse Palmer, ex-Mississippi councilman, educator dies at 93

“People may have some differences but we are more alike than some people realize,” he said. “My approach is to just treat everyone like they are people. Talk to them. Shake hands. Smile and be genuine. I was respectful to all of my students -– Black or white. And I think that helped to prevent a lot of problems.”

Palmer also became the first Black president of the city council in Meridian. He served 24 years on the council from 1989 to 2013 and was both president and vice president of the council four times.

“My life has been about service and trying to do what I could to help others,” Palmer told the newspaper in 2018. “The city council was a good fit for me. I learned a lot and I hope that I helped move the community forward. I am proud of the work that we did.”

Palmer also served two years on the Meridian Civil Service Commission.

Ward 1 Councilman George Thomas recalled serving with Palmer.

“He was always looking out for the people of Meridian and trying to make it the best city it could be,” Thomas said. “He was more than just a council member; he was a good man.”

Adrian Cross, executive director of The Meridian Freedom Project, described Palmer as “a great leader.”

“Mr. Palmer is legendary because of the imprint he left on education and politics in Meridian,” she said. “I appreciate the legacy he leaves behind.”

