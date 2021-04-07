Jill Biden announcing next steps for military family program

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is bringing a new focus to an old cause: supporting America's military families.

The first lady on Wednesday is announcing the next chapter for a military family support program she and then-first lady Michelle Obama led during the Obama administration.

Biden says that military families are as important as a rudder is to a ship and that supporting their physical, social and emotional health is a national security imperative.

“We have an all-volunteer force, and it continues only because generations of Americans see the honor, dignity and patriotism of this calling,” the first lady will say during an event at the White House, according to her prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press.

“How can we hope to keep our military strong if we don’t give our families, survivors and caregivers what they need to thrive? If we don’t act on our sacred obligation?” she asks.

Biden said her relaunch of the Joining Forces initiative will focus on employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for military families, education for the more than 2 million children with enlisted parents, and the overall health and well-being of these families.