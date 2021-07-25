 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jill Biden calls on unvaccinated in Hawaii to get shots
0 Comments
AP

Jill Biden calls on unvaccinated in Hawaii to get shots

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

First Lady Jill Biden visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu, Hawaii, on Sunday to encourage unvaccinated Hawaiians to get their shots as the delta variant continues to surge through much of the U.S.

Biden in remarks at the clinic at Waipahu High School said the virus has become “more contagious than ever” and urged the unvaccinated to “help us move past this virus once and for all.”

“I’m here to ask everyone listening right now, to choose to get vaccinated,” Biden said.

Nearly 60% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. State officials are scrambling to get more Hawaiians vaccinated as the infection rate climbs. Hawaii's seven-day daily average for new cases climbed 192% from July 10 to Friday, according to the state health department.

Later Sunday, Biden was scheduled to join military families for a barbeque at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu.

She was visiting Hawaii on her way back to Washington from leading a U.S. delegation to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Medalists allowed maskless photo-op on podium

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
National Politics

Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

  • Updated

A crane operator from Florida who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first punishment handed down for a felony charge in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and one that could help determine the severity of other sentences in hundreds of pending cases.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News