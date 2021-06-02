Jill Biden gets Delaware beach day for her 70th birthday

“But I don't think she bargained for having to teach online initially," Biden joked, adding that she spent a lot of time, “four hours a day for about a month,” learning how to teach virtually, as most schooling was done that way during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden bought the beach house for $2.7 million in 2017, after leaving the vice presidency and aided by a $8 million multibook deal that he and his wife signed.

The house is on a cul-de-sac in North Shores, just north of the beach resort. It has a swimming pool that overlooks Cape Henlopen State Park, where Biden's helicopter landed Wednesday. The house is blocks from the Atlantic Ocean and a short drive from downtown Rehoboth Beach.

The Bidens moved in less than two years after their son Beau, a former Delaware attorney general and Delaware Army National Guard member, died of brain cancer in May 2015. One sign on the house says “Beau’s gift"; another sign reads “Forever Jill.”

Jill Biden told Vogue magazine that her husband had promised her that “when I write my book, I'll buy you a beach house.”