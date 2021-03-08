Jill Biden helps honor women from 15 countries for courage

First lady Jill Biden says nearly two dozen women the State Department is honoring for their courage made an “intentional decision” to persist and demand justice despite their fear.

The 21 women being recognized Monday with the department's International Women of Courage Award include seven from Afghanistan who are receiving posthumous honors.

The first lady says that the women's stories make it easy to think of them as “mythical heroes or angels among us” but that they're also humans who want to enjoy life's simple pleasures.

“Some of these women have spent their lives fighting for their cause. Others are just starting out on a journey they didn’t ask for,” Biden says in remarks prepared for the ceremony, which were obtained by The Associated Press.