Jill Biden in Tokyo for Olympic Games, meets prime minister

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden and the first lady both felt it was important that the delegation to the Olympic Games be led “at the highest level,” and that Jill Biden looked forward to the journey to help support U.S. athletes, who will be competing in some of the starkest conditions for an Olympic Games.

On her way to Tokyo, the first lady stopped in Alaska, where she praised efforts to vaccinate residents in the rugged, remote state but noted the work is not done. Alaska, like other parts of the country, is seeing case counts rise, and health officials have expressed concern with flattening vaccination rates.

“Even as we celebrate the progress we've made, we know that this last push is really the hardest of all,” Jill Biden said while visiting the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium in Anchorage. Getting more people vaccinated will mean making the case “person by person," she said.

The first lady was joined by the state's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, and the health consortium's leader, Valerie Davidson. The tribal health system has been credited with helping Alaska get off to a strong start with its vaccine rollout, with tribal health organizations sharing vaccines with the broader community and being able to decide how best to distribute their allocations.