Jill Biden, Manchin, actress Jennifer Garner to visit WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is joining first lady Jill Biden and actor Jennifer Garner during a visit to West Virginia on Thursday.

Biden's office announced Wednesday that she and Manchin will arrive at Yeager Airport in Charleston before joining Garner at a coronavirus vaccination center and deliver remarks at Capital High School.

A previously announced visit to Arnoldsburg Elementary School in Calhoun County has been scrubbed due to a COVID-19 quarantine in the school district.

Biden and Manchin will then visit with members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families at the airport before departing, her office said in a statement.

Garner grew up in Charleston. She has previously testified before Congress in support of education programs for preschoolers in poverty.

