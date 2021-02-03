Jill Biden promotes 2 passions: military and cancer research

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden promoted two of her passions on Wednesday: military families and cancer research.

She spoke to the spouses of senior defense officials about her appreciation for military families and her plan to revive a program she and then-first lady Michelle Obama started in 2011 to promote wellness, education and employment for service members, their spouses and children.

The first lady said getting to know military families during her many years as the spouse of an elected official had “enriched my life in ways I never could have expected.” She said she looked forward to using her new position and platform to help return the favor.

Her and President Joe Biden's son Beau was a Delaware Army National Guard member who spent a year in Iraq from 2008 to 2009. He died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

The first lady also paid a virtual visit to the National Cancer Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health under the Department of Health and Human Services.

Her interest in cancer research dates to the 1990s, when four of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer in the same year. Her parents also died of cancer.