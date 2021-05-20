Jill Biden tells 'dreamers' she feels inspired by them

NEW YORK (AP) — First lady Jill Biden on Thursday told young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children that she feels “inspired” by them because they didn't just receive a college education, they "fought for it."

"Your journey from this day forward will be both heartbreaking and hopeful, bruised and beautiful. But you already know that the inner strength that got you here will serve you well," the first lady said during a virtual commencement ceremony.

Jill Biden, an English and writing teacher at Northern Virginia Community College, delivered the keynote speech at a ceremony organized by TheDream.US, a scholarship providing organization for young immigrants often described as “dreamers."

Her speech took place nearly a week after president Joe Biden met in the Oval Office with six young immigrants who benefited from an Obama-era program that protected those brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Biden held the meeting as part of his efforts toward overhauling the nation’s immigration laws.

The president has renewed his call for Congress to codify the program, called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA.