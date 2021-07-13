Jill Biden to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the summer Olympics in Tokyo, the White House announced Tuesday, even as the city has entered a new state of emergency over a rise in coronavirus cases.

Biden will attend the July 23 opening ceremony on her first solo trip abroad as first lady.

She is also expected to attend some sporting events, as well as hold official events in Alaska and Hawaii on the way to and from Japan.

The year's Olympic competition, already postponed a year because of the pandemic, will be held without fans cheering from the stands after a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo.

A key U.S. ally, Japan has made remarkable progress in vaccinating its population against COVID-19, but the drive has lost momentum because of supply shortages.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week that staff had been sent to Tokyo to assess the feasibility of Jill Biden's visit. Psaki said the president still supported U.S. athletes traveling to Tokyo for the competition despite the rise in coronavirus cases. President Biden is not attending the Games.