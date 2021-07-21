Jill Biden to stop in Alaska on her way to Tokyo Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden embarks Wednesday on her first solo international trip as first lady, leading an American delegation to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where the coronavirus is surging and COVID-19 infections have climbed to a six-month high.

She will stop in Alaska on the way to Japan, and in Hawaii before she returns to Washington.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Joe Biden and the first lady both felt it was important that the delegation be led “at the highest level,” and that Jill Biden looked forward to the long journey to help support U.S. athletes, who will be competing in some of the starkest conditions for an Olympic Games.

She has a robust agenda for roughly 48 hours on the ground in Japan's capital.

The first lady is set to arrive at Yokota Air Force Base in Tokyo on Thursday afternoon and have dinner with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife, Mariko Suga, at Akasaka Palace.