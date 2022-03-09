 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Jill Biden touts husband's economic agenda at Nevada college

  • Updated
  • 0

RENO, Nev. (AP) — First Lady Jill Biden wrapped up a three-day trip promoting her husband's economic agenda with a tour Wednesday at a Reno community college utilizing U.S. relief funds to help train students to meet growing demand for nurses, radiologic and emergency medical technicians.

Biden visited training rooms with mock ambulances and a radiology lab at Truckee Meadows Community College where she chatted with instructors and students who said the American Rescue Plan grants they received were critical to keeping the programs running and them in school.

Savannah Terrana, who showed her a training mannequin in an x-ray lab with real human bones inside, said the $1,500 tuition grant she received “was a real game-changer for me.”

Biden was joined on the tour by acting Assistant U.S. Labor Secretary Angela Hanks and Gov. Steve Sisolak and Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead, two Democrats up for re-election in the western swing state.

She closed with a campaign-style speech repeating the theme of President Joe Biden's economic agenda she touted the two previous days in Arizona.

People are also reading…

"I’ve seen what `building a better America' means for real families like all of yours,” Biden said.

“It means investing in our workforce ... and it means working families have opportunities to train for great jobs, no matter where they live,” she said. “Programs like these change lives."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid a national spike in book challenges and bans, school librarians across Tennessee are quickly becoming the target of scorn and skepticism from Republican lawmakers and parents pushing for more oversight on what materials are provided to children.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: US rejects Poland's offer to give it MiG-29 fighter jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News