Jill Biden touts husband's economic agenda at Nevada college

RENO, Nev. (AP) — First Lady Jill Biden wrapped up a three-day trip promoting her husband's economic agenda with a tour Wednesday at a Reno community college utilizing U.S. relief funds to help train students to meet growing demand for nurses, radiologic and emergency medical technicians.

Biden visited training rooms with mock ambulances and a radiology lab at Truckee Meadows Community College where she chatted with instructors and students who said the American Rescue Plan grants they received were critical to keeping the programs running and them in school.

Savannah Terrana, who showed her a training mannequin in an x-ray lab with real human bones inside, said the $1,500 tuition grant she received “was a real game-changer for me.”

Biden was joined on the tour by acting Assistant U.S. Labor Secretary Angela Hanks and Gov. Steve Sisolak and Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead, two Democrats up for re-election in the western swing state.

She closed with a campaign-style speech repeating the theme of President Joe Biden's economic agenda she touted the two previous days in Arizona.

"I’ve seen what `building a better America' means for real families like all of yours,” Biden said.

“It means investing in our workforce ... and it means working families have opportunities to train for great jobs, no matter where they live,” she said. “Programs like these change lives."

