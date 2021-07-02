Jill Biden's travel shows breadth covered by first lady

Anita McBride, a first lady scholar at American University, said Jill Biden came to the role well-prepared after being in the public eye for most of her adult life. Joe Biden was already a U.S. senator when they got married, and he was in Congress for a total of 36 years, followed by eight years as vice president.

Unlike Michelle Obama or Melania Trump, Jill Biden, 70, has no young children to command her attention. The first lady also likes to travel and stay busy.

It isn’t lost on the president just how busy his wife of 44 years is these days. He even suggested the stepped-up pace of White House life had cut into their “romantic time.”

“She’s been traveling all over the country. And doing major events for me … and for the country,” the president told Vogue magazine for a recent profile of his wife. “And so I’ll find that I’m working on a hell of an important speech and I’m distracted. And then I may not be working on one and I want to go and hang out with her, and she’s working on an important speech! Or grading papers.”

“We have to figure out a way, and I mean this sincerely, to be able to steal time for one another,” he said.