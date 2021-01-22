Jim Justice inaugurated to second term as WVa governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was sworn in to a second and final term Friday.

Justice said in a 20-minute speech that “West Virginia is really on the move" despite challenges wrought by the pandemic and a population that has declined for eight straight years. The state's top elected officials are all Republicans and the GOP flipped many seats in the legislature to gain a supermajority in both chambers.

“You know, I really never thought I’d really run again,” said Justice, who first won the seat as a Democrat before switching parties. “But there’s more to do.”

Justice did not lay out a vision for his second term in his speech, held outside at the state Capitol building and attended by top officials and the congressional delegation. He recently said on a radio show he supported eliminating the personal income tax as a way to drive investment to the state.

Saying it would “be a terrific accomplishment,” Justice acknowledge eliminating the tax, which produces a significant portion of state revenue, “would be a heavy lift.” But he said he would push for it with the conservative legislature.