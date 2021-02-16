Jobs, schools, health care top Colorado legislative agenda

The first priority, he said, is restoring services reduced drastically last year, when lawmakers had to cut $3 billion from an $11 billion discretionary spending fund. Schools took the biggest hit — on top of billions of dollars that were constitutionally owed but not allocated to education by the state, a shortfall that's accumulated for years.

Republicans, outnumbered 20-15 in the Senate, want a serious discussion about the Legislature’s role in future extended disaster emergencies, Holbert said, citing the 300-plus executive orders and extensions of those orders issued by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis under the pandemic emergency.

In the House, where Democrats hold a 41-24 advantage, Speaker Alec Garnett and Minority Leader Hugh McKean pledged similar collaboration. Garnett emphasized the need for policy that would bring more equity following the economic downturns of the pandemic.

“The economic scramble created by this devastating pandemic has given us a once in a generation opportunity to forge a just and inclusive economy where every Coloradan has a fair shot," Garnett said.