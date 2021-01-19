Joe Biden's hefty to-do list starts with a flurry of orders

— Ethical standards for his administration and an order prohibiting interference in the operations of the Justice Department from other parts of government.

— Start of a process to restore 100 public health and environmental rules that the Obama administration created and President Donald Trump eliminated or weakened.

— Start of a process to rejoin the deal restraining Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

— Executive action to end travel restrictions on people from a variety of Muslim-majority countries.

— Executive action to protect from deportation people who came to the country illegally as children.

— Executive action to make masks mandatory on federal property and when travelling out of state. Others will be asked to wear masks for 100 days.

— Steps to extend pandemic-era restrictions on evictions and foreclosures.

— Legislation to go to Congress proposing to repeal liability protections for gun manufacturers and tightening some other aspects of gun control.