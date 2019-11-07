John Bolton declines to appear for impeachment inquiry

Still, Democrats have indicated they think they already have ample testimony about Trump's conduct on Ukraine. A slew of current and former officials from the State Department and White House have appeared and largely corroborated the same narrative — that Trump had delegated his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to guide U.S.-Ukraine policy and that the two men were focused on pressuring Ukraine as the administration withheld military aid from the country.

Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his family and also Ukraine's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Though Trump has said there was no "quid pro quo," several of the witnesses, including Taylor, have testified that it was their understanding that Ukraine would not receive military assistance or a coveted Oval Office visit until it met the president's demands.

Democrats say the refusal of witnesses like Bolton, Mulvaney and Perry to appear — under Trump's orders — will add fuel to their case that the president has obstructed justice. They say obstruction is likely to be an article of impeachment against Trump, when and if they are written.

Williams is the first person directly connected with Pence to testify in the probe.

———

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Eric Tucker, Matthew Lee and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

