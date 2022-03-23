 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Johnson calls transgender women's bathroom choice 'creepy'

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Tuesday said it is “creepy” when transgender women are allowed to use women's bathrooms.

Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin who is up for reelection in November, also objected to transgender women competing in women's sports. He made the comments during a virtual town hall on Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

His comments came after transgender woman Lia Thomas’ NCAA title win last week infuriated Republican politicians across the country and sparked anew a national debate about trans athletes being allowed to compete.

“You shouldn’t allow biological males to compete against girls,” Johnson said. “I mean, it’s just disheartening to the girls.”

Johnson added: “We shouldn’t allow biological males to be going into women’s bathrooms. It’s creepy. It’s just not good.”

People are also reading…

His made his comments after a town hall participant said it was offensive to him as a father to see transgender women competing in women’s swimming and entering women’s bathrooms.

“I think most Americans agree with you there," Johnson said. “There’s got to be a commonsense approach without discriminating, that type of thing, so everybody can live together in peace and harmony. … It’s the left that keeps pushing these types of issues on us.”

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry, who congratulated Thomas on Twitter after her win last week, said banning trans women from competing in women’s sports is transphobic.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, another Democratic Senate candidate, said if he’s elected he would fight to pass the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity in education, employment, bathrooms and other areas.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pets rescued from destroyed home after Texas tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News