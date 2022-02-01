 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Johnson enters reelection year with more money than rivals

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson entered his reelection year with more money in the bank than any of his many Democratic rivals, even though he trailed some of them in fundraising over the last three months of 2021.

Campaign finance reports filed Monday show how Johnson, vying for a third term, is shaping up against Democrats who are vying to take him on. The Democratic primary is Aug. 9.

Johnson reported having nearly $2.5 million cash on hand at the end of December, more than a $1 million more than any Democrat. Johnson raised just over $711,000 from October through December. He announced his reelection bid on Jan. 9.

On the Democratic front, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski all had roughly $1.1 million in the bank entering January. The $1.2 million Barnes reported raising over the last three months of 2021 was higher than any other candidate.

Lasry, who is on leave from his post with the Bucks, loaned his campaign $1.55 million. Godlewski reported loaning the campaign $750,000. Overall, Lasry put in nearly $2.4 million of his own money into the race while Godlewski has put in just under $1.8 million.

People are also reading…

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson had nearly $484,000 cash on hand.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — When Markicia Horton graduates this spring from the Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston and takes the bar, she'll be stepping into a world where a Black woman is set to be on the U.S. Supreme Court for the first time in its 232-year history.

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands evacuate as North Carolina fertilizer plant 'may explode'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News