Jordan announces Democratic bid for Georgia attorney general

ATLANTA (AP) — State Sen. Jen Jordan on Wednesday became the second Democrat to announce a race for Georgia attorney general in 2022.

Jordan, a Sandy Springs lawyer who represents a district covering parts of Fulton and Cobb counties, made her bid official with an announcement video that highlighted her youth in Eastman and a Senate speech against an abortion restriction bill in 2019 that won nationwide notice.

“I'll be an attorney general that fights every day for Georgians that don't have power, for those who just need a fair shot,” Jordan said in the video. “I'll be your voice, always.”

The 46-year-old Jordan has for months had her eye on the attorney general post now held by Republican Chris Carr. To win, though, she would first have to make it past 2018 Democratic nominee Charlie Bailey. The former Fulton County prosecutor who is now in private practice announced in January that he was running again after losing narrowly to Carr in 2018.

Carr was the state’s economic development commissioner before Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him in 2016 to replace Sam Olens.