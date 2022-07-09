 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Jordan outraises incumbent Carr in Ga. attorney general race

ATLANTA (AP) — Not all the political money in Georgia is flowing to the marquee governor's showdown between incumbent Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams, or the U.S. Senate race where Republican challenger Herschel Walker is trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. But some of the downballot candidates are operating on many fewer dollars, as they reported results Friday for the two months ended June 30.

Democratic challenger for attorney general Jen Jordan outraised Republican incumbent Chris Carr. Meanwhile, Democratic secretary of state challenger Bee Nguyen raised less than Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger but reported more cash in the bank.

Here's a look at fundraising for Georgia statewide races:

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Jones, a state senator from Jackson, raised $657,000 for the period and $4.7 million so far for the campaign. That excludes a $2 million loan Jones took out from a bank and used to repay a previous $2 million loan from himself. Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Jones spent heavily in beating state Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller and two other candidates in the May 24 primary, leaving himself $452,000 in cash.

Democrat Charlie Bailey, his party's nominee for attorney general in 2018, beat Kwanza Hall in the June 21 runoff on a much more modest budget, raising $74,000 for the period and $915,000 overall. Bailey, endorsed by Abrams, had $116,000 as of June 30.

Libertarian Ryan Graham reported $1,390 in donations and had $1,383 on hand.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

The matchup between Jordan and Carr could become the fall's most expensive down-ballot race.

Jordan's campaign said the Sandy Springs state senator raised $601,000 in the two months, bringing the Democrat's campaign total to more than $2.1 million, with $756,000 in the bank. Jordan easily beat Christian Wise Smith on May 24.

Carr was close behind, raising $577,000 for the period and bringing his total for the campaign to $3.2 million. The Republican had $556,000 in the bank on June 30 after blowing out Trump-endorsed GOP challenger John Gordon in the May 24 primary.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Raffesperger and Nguyen were evenly matched in fundraising. Raffensperger raised $305,000 in May and June as he won the Republican nomination on May 24 despite Trump's opposition. He's raised $2 million so far, including a previous $850,000 loan to himself, and had $104,000 in cash.

Nguyen, a state representative who won a Democratic runoff on June 21 with Abrams' backing, raised $255,000 for a total of $2.17 million so far. She had $400,000 in the bank on June 30.

Libertarian Ted Metz raised $1,381 and had $363 in cash.

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

John King, the Republican incumbent appointed by Kemp, raised $169,000, bringing his total for the campaign to more than $900,000. King reported $90,000 in cash as of June 30 in his first statewide race, having handily beat two other Republicans in the May 24 primary including Trump-endorsed Patrick Witt.

Democrat Janice Laws Robinson, who was her party's nominee in 2018 as well, reported raising $3,643 in the period, for a total of $61,000 so far. Robinson said she has spent nearly $69,000, leaving her with a negative balance of nearly $8,000.

LABOR COMMISSIONER

Republican state Sen. Bruce Thompson of White, seeking an open seat being vacated by Mark Butler, raised $327,000 including $177,000 in loans. That brought his campaign total to $663,000, including $327,000 in loans. Thompson, who bested two other Republicans on May 24, had $121,000 in the bank.

William Boddie, who won a Democratic runoff with Abrams' endorsement, raised $210,000 in May and June, driving his overall total to $528,000. He had $14,000 in cash

Libertarian Emily Anderson reported raising and spending no money.

STATE SUPERINTENDENT

Republican incumbent Richard Woods continued his low-dollar ways as he cruised to victory in the GOP primary on May 24, raising $24,000 for the period to bring his campaign total to $55,000. Woods had $37,000 in cash on June 30.

Alisha Thomas Searcy, who won a four-way Democratic primary on May 24, raised a little more, bringing in $36,000 during the period for a campaign total of $98,000. She had $13,000 on hand.

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Two sets of Public Service Commission candidates are running statewide, although they must live in particular districts.

Incumbent Republican Tim Echols raised $42,000 in District 2, giving him $281,000 for the campaign so far. Echols had $132,000 in cash on June 30. Numbers were not yet available Saturday for Democratic challenger Patty Durand, who faces a legal challenge to her residency.

Libertarian Colin McKinney raised $150 and had $1,142 on hand.

In District 3, Republican Fitz Johnson, appointed to the post by Kemp, raised $52,000 for the period and $364,000 overall, including an earlier $150,000 loan to himself. Johnson had $311,000 in cash on June 30. Democrat Shelia Edwards raised $530, bringing her total to $20,000. She had a negative campaign balance of more than $3,000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

