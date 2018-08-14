CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's process of validating signatures on absentee ballots is unconstitutional, a judge ruled Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty ruled that the signature-matching process is "fundamentally flawed" because the voter isn't given notice if a signature is rejected.
The American Civil Liberties Union sued last year on behalf of three voters whose signatures were rejected in the 2016 general election, but didn't know that for months.
It said the law allows election officials to reject an absentee ballot without giving notice to the voter if they think there's a signature mismatch in the voter's paperwork. It also said it puts election moderators in the difficult position of acting as handwriting experts.
"We've said all along that people should not be denied their fundamental right to vote because of penmanship," Gilles Bissonnette of the ACLU said. "We're glad the court agreed."
A message seeking comment was left at the secretary of state's office. Lawyers representing the office said moderators use a two-step process comparing signatures on the ballot affidavit to the application for the ballot. They said a new absentee ballot application and affidavit envelope provide notice to the voter that the signatures must match.
McCafferty said the office was correct that the overall rates of rejection due to a signature mismatch have been low in recent general elections.
"But those rates should be put into perspective," McCafferty said. "In the first place, even rates of rejection well under 1 percent translate to the disenfranchisement of dozens, if not hundreds, of otherwise qualified voters, election after election."
Secretary of State William Gardner had said last year absentee voters are provided with instructions on marking and tracking their ballot. The instructions provide the website, https://app.sos.nh.gov
The lawsuit said the website isn't updated until after the election, and by the time that information is available, it's too late.
The suit said people with disabilities are far more likely to have fluctuating handwriting or to require the assistance of someone to sign their name.
The ACLU says over at least the past five years, that more than 500 voters in New Hampshire have been disenfranchised under the law.