 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge again refuses to block use of law in NC AG probe

  • Updated
  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday again refused to block a North Carolina district attorney from pursuing charges using a specific state law about a 2020 television commercial run by state Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign.

Campaign lawyers for Stein, a Democrat, have argued that a law targeting allegedly false ads violates free speech rights and is inherently unconstitutional.

But U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles on Monday declined to temporarily prevent that law from being enforced while the campaign committee and others related to Stein's campaign file an appeal at the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Eagles last week already rejected a request by the campaign and other plaintiffs in a lawsuit to set aside the law while they seek to have the criminal statute struck down.

People are also reading…

In a reversal from a July decision, the judge ruled Aug. 9 that Stein’s campaign committee was unlikely to be successful on legal claims that the law addressing false statements against political candidates is unconstitutional on its face.

The lawsuit was filed days before Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman’s office had planned to take the results of an investigation over the ad to a grand jury, according to legal briefs.

Eagles said Monday that while lawyers for Stein's campaign have made a “good argument” in the case, there are other factors that weigh against an injunction.

There's no guarantee that the 4th Circuit will resolve the matter before a two-year window allowed for Freeman to pursue charges expires in October, Eagles wrote. And it's uncertain whether a grand jury will charge anyone with a crime.

“If and when it does, the charged person can raise these constitutional defenses in state court,” she wrote.

Eagles’ rulings put additional legal pressure upon Stein, a potential 2024 governor’s contender, to prevent a situation where people — whether it be Stein or anyone else — face misdemeanor criminal charges. The lawsuit has Stein fighting enforcement of a law, when one of his chief duties as attorney general is to defend state laws in court.

The law, which dates to at least 1931, makes it illegal to knowingly circulate false “derogatory” reports about candidates to harm them at the ballot box.

The district attorney's investigation stems from a September 2020 State Board of Elections complaint filed against Stein’s committee by his then-challenger, Republican Jim O’Neill.

The ad talks about untested rape kits held by local law enforcement agencies, and a woman appearing in the commercial asserts that O’Neill “left 1,500 rape kits sitting on a shelf” in Forsyth County, where he’s been district attorney since 2009.

O’Neill’s campaign argued that the ad was false and subject to the law since police agencies, and not prosecutors, are responsible for testing the kits. Stein narrowly defeated O’Neill in the November 2020 election.

Freeman’s office has pursued prosecution even though the State Board of Elections in May 2021 recommended that the investigation related to the complaint from O’Neill’s committee be closed. The report's author wrote that “ambiguity” in the ad’s language made it “inconclusive” to determine whether a violation of the law occurred.

Stein’s attorneys filed the investigation report with Eagles on Friday after WBTV obtained a copy, saying it was “new information, deliberately withheld" by Freeman and the elections board.

Freeman, a Democrat who has recused herself from the case because of a close working relationship with Stein and O’Neill, defended the decision by a top deputy handling the probe to pursue the investigation despite the board’s suggestion.

That deputy, David Saacks, determined additional investigation was needed after the board completed its work, Freeman told the station. The State Bureau of Investigation was brought in to assist.

The state Democratic Party called on Freeman last week to promptly investigate statements that O’Neill made publicly during the 2020 campaign and it says were false. Similar allegations were made by Stein’s former campaign manager to the state board.

Freeman told The Associated Press last week that her office wouldn’t consider the Democratic Party’s demand because they hadn’t followed normal procedures and filed its own complaint with the board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Trump says agents opened up a safe at his home and describes their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The FBI and Justice Department have not confirmed the search. It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has received nearly $1 million in campaign contributions over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose interests she has staunchly defended in Congress. That's according to an Associated Press review of campaign finance disclosures. The revelation comes after Sinema single-handedly thwarted her party's long-standing goal of raising taxes on such investors. Sinema says the contributions did not influence her thinking on the matter. But many in her party see Sinema's defense of the favorable tax treatment received by such investors as indefensible.

Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive

Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive

Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease in which the Uvalde elementary school gunman obtained an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke lashing out at the person during a town hall in rural Mineral Wells had drawn millions of views on social media. It's the latest instance in which O'Rourke has gotten attention over his calls for stricter gun laws following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. O'Rourke has called for raising the legal age to purchase such rifles from 18 to 21 years old during his campaign against two-term incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

Police say a man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself. Police say the man didn't seem to be targeting any member of Congress. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. at a vehicle barricade set on Capitol Hill. Authorities say that as the man was getting out of the car, the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Police say he then opened fire, shooting several bullets into the air as police approached. The man's identity hasn't been released, but investigators have located addresses for him in Delaware and Pennsylvania and have learned he had a criminal history in the past decade.

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump says he invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn’t answer questions under oath in the long-running New York civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump arrived at New York Attorney General Letitia James’ offices Wednesday morning, but sent out a statement more than an hour later saying he declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” Anything he said during the deposition could have been used against him in a criminal case, if one ensues. While James’ investigation is civil in nature, the Manhattan district attorney is running a parallel criminal probe.

Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes

Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes

Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are trying to profit from their participation in the deadly insurrection while they face the legal consequences for their crimes. In some cases, rioters have used the attack as a platform for promoting their business endeavors, political aspirations or social media profiles. Many of those charged have used websites and crowdfunding platforms to raise money after their arrests. Efforts to capitalize on the riot haven’t gone over well with federal prosecutors or the judges who've sentenced more than 200 riot defendants so far. Prosecutors often cite the profit-chasing activities in seeking tougher punishments.

WNBA's Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence

WNBA's Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence

Russian news agencies reported that lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner have filed an appeal of her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drug possession. The case has been denounced by the United States and could lead to a high-profile prisoner swap. Griner is an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Griner admitted that she had the canisters in her luggage, but said she had inadvertently packed them in haste and that she had no criminal intent.

Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota

Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota won a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race against a centrist challenger who questioned Omar's support for the “defund the police” movement. Another progressive, Becca Balint, won the Democratic House primary in Vermont, positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. And in Minnesota, Republican Brad Finstad was headed to Congress to serve the remaining months of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term. A key race also unfolded in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sierra Leone mudslide: Survivors mark five years since devastation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News