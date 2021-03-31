 Skip to main content
Judge: Agency didn't properly weigh Alaska beluga impacts
AP

Judge: Agency didn't properly weigh Alaska beluga impacts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal agency did not properly consider how tugboat noise associated with planned oil and gas activity in Cook Inlet by Hilcorp could affect endangered beluga whales, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason's decision Tuesday came in a lawsuit filed by conservation groups Cook Inletkeeper and the Center for Biological Diversity.

Hilcorp in 2018 applied for a so-called incidental take authorization from the National Marine Fisheries Service as part of its plans for exploratory drilling and related activities between 2019 and 2024 that had the potential to disrupt beluga whales and other marine mammals with loud noise, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The federal agency's recovery plan for the whales identified noise from tugs as a major threat to the whales, but the agency did not properly consider the impact of tugboat noise when it approved Hilcorp's request, according to Gleason's ruling.

The estimated number of beluga whales that stay in Cook Inlet year-round has dropped from about 1,300 in 1979 to about 279 in 2018.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has listed diminishing food supply, habitat loss, pollution and human-caused noise among the threats to the whales but also has said it does not know why the population is not recovering.

NOAA has said pervasive noise could inhibit the ability of beluga whales to hear, communicate and find food.

Gleason ordered the parties to propose an “appropriate remedy” within 14 days.

Luke Miller, a Hilcorp spokesperson, did not immediately respond Wednesday to a message seeking comment. Julie Fair, a spokesperson for NOAA Fisheries in Alaska, said Wednesday that the agency is still reviewing the decision.

The decision could affect Hilcorp’s plans for oil and gas exploration in federal and state waters, but it would not affect existing production, said Bob Shavelson, with Cook Inletkeeper.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Anchorage Daily News.

