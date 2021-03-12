Judge allows Austin-area mask order to continue 2 more weeks

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin and Travis County will continue to require masks to be worn in public for at least two more weeks after a judge put off a ruling on the state’s challenge of that mandate until a hearing later this month.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the city and county Thursday, asking a judge to force the city and county to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that lifted the state's COVID-19 restrictions, including a requirement that masks be worn in public.

On Friday, though, state District Judge Lora Livingston denied Paxton’s request for a temporary restraining order and scheduled the March 26 hearing on his request for a temporary injunction. Livingston said the state had given the local officials insufficient time to prepare their case.

A message seeking comment from Paxton's office was not returned Friday.

In a statement, the City of Austin said it appreciated Livingston's ruling and said it continued to rely on the city-county health authority "and other medical experts in the community, who are asking people to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, and maintain hand hygiene.