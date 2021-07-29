Judge allows Nevada tribes to join fight over lithium mine

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for two tribes to join an ongoing legal battle over plans to build a Nevada mine at the largest known U.S. deposit of lithium and seek a temporary ban on digging for an archaeological survey they say would desecrate sacred tribal lands near the Oregon line.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du granted formal intervenor status in Reno late Wednesday for the Reno Indian Colony and Asta Koodakuk Wyh Nuwu/People of Red Mountain in a lawsuit against Lithium Nevada Corp. The tribes say their ancestors were massacred in the late 1800s at the proposed Thacker Pass mine site.

They say the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s approval of the project during a December rush in the final days of the Trump administration violates the National Historic Preservation Act because they haven't been consulted about potential mitigation efforts.

Last week, the judge rejected a request from four conservation groups that sought to block the digging of sample trenches based on claims it would destroy critical sage grouse habitat.

But she indicated during a hearing at the time that the tribes might be in a better legal position to argue they would suffer irreparable harm necessary for an injunction.

