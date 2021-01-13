Judge: Arizona Senate, Maricopa County need to settle fight

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Wednesday refused to order Maricopa County to turn over a raft of election data and copies of all mail-in ballots from November's election to Republicans who control the Arizona Senate, instead imploring the two sides to settle their bitter dispute.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason said it would be far better for the citizens of Arizona if the county and Senate Republicans who sought the material in the wake of Democrat Joe Biden's victory reached a deal.

“I do wonder why these senators and county officials can’t sit down and work this out,” Thomason said. “It just seems that as responsible government officials it is incumbent upon them, and I’m talking to both sides here, to sit down and work this out.”

Thomason said he'd give the two sides a week to reach a deal before again taking up the request by Senate Republicans to enforce sweeping subpoenas they issued last month.

Many Republicans have made unsubstantiated claim that the results were fraudulent, despite multiple court rulings rejecting such allegations. The Senate Judiciary Committee and GOP Senate President Karen Fann are seeking election files to try to prove or disprove those claims.