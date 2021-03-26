Judge: Austin can require masks despite Texas lifting rules

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge is allowing the City of Austin to continue to require face coverings in local businesses weeks after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 safety measures.

The ruling Friday by state District Judge Lora Livingston was at least a temporary victory for local leaders in the liberal state capital who have repeatedly clashed with Abbott over his handling of the pandemic.

Face coverings have only ever been loosely enforced in Texas, which earlier this month became the biggest state to drop COVID-19 restrictions.

“This push to continue masking has never been about laws and enforcement; it’s about communicating a culture of common decency and concern for one another," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said